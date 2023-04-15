F.4.15.23 Kristin Holden.jpg

FLORENCE — Kristin Nicole Holden, age 32, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at North Alabama Medical Center after a sudden illness. She was employed at Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing Home as a dietary aide in food service. Kristin was a member of Center Star Baptist Church where she spent her younger years with the youth group there and helping her Nanny teach Bible class and VBS.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you