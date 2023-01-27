F.1.27.23 Kristine Holley.jpg
SUMITON, ALABAMA — Kristine Ann “Kris” Smith Holley of Sumiton passed away on January 24, 2023 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, AL. She was born September 1, 1944, in Petaluma, CA. While a grade schooler, her family moved to Florence, AL where, in 1960, she graduated from Coffee High School. She then continued her education at Mississippi State University for Women and North Alabama University. While visiting in Dora, she met Joe Paul Holley and the two married on February 26, 1966. She was the longtime owner of Rosemont Florist.

