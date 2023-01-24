WESTPOINT, TENNESSEE — Kristopher Donald “Kris” Houser, 44, died January 20, 2023. Visitation will be held January 24, 2023, from 5-6 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on January 25, 2023, at 3 p.m., at the funeral home with burial in Houser Cemetery. HE was a self-employed mechanic.

