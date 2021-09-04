HODGES — Kristy Leigh Palmer, 50, died September 2, 2021. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at New Mt. Carmel Church with service to follow at 1 p.m. at the church. Burial is in New Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Marion County Funeral Home is assisting the family.

