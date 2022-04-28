MUSCLE SHOALS — Kvion Lamont Ruffin, 23, died April 19, 2022. Public viewing will be Friday from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday at 12 p.m. at Cave Springs Missionary Baptist Church, Muscle Shoals. Mr. Ruffin will lie in the sanctuary one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Cave Springs Cemetery, Muscle Shoals.

