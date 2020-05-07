FLORENCE — Kyle Gabriel “Gabe” Carter, age 34, of Florence, passed away May 4, 2020. A private graveside service will be held Saturday at Bailey’s Chapel Cemetery.
Gabe was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roy and Robbie Carter; grandmother, Betty White; and uncle, Phil Hampton.
Survivors include wife, Katie Cook Carter; mother, Philette Hampton Carter; father, Kyle Carter; children, Kylie Carter, Triniti Carter, Kenzie Dickinson, Drew Cook and Ethan Hanson; grandson, Koa Webb; siblings, Kiwana, Kasonna, Lecorey (Sarah), Demarkius, Deondre and Jeremy (Emily); aunts, Nannette Martin, Jessica Stuart, Olivia Carter and Carmen Carter; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Gabe loved fishing and hunting. He was soft-spoken and kind-hearted. He loved his family, and he loved the Lord - “stay prayed up”!
You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com
Commented