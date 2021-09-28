WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Kyle Wade Pope, 34, died September 25, 2021. Visitation will be today from 5 to 9 and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until service time at Green River Tabernacle. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in Buchanan Cemetery. He was the husband of Alex Pope. Shackelford Funeral Home is directing.

