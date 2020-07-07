LEIGHTON — L.C. Jeffries, 90, crossed over peacefully, Friday, July 3, 2020 at his home in Leighton, Alabama. There was a private family graveside service, per his request, Monday, July 6, at Colbert Memorial, Tuscumbia, with full Military Honors. L.C. was born June 1, 1930 in Colbert County, Alabama. He was a lifelong resident of Leighton and a member of Leighton Baptist Church. L.C. was a dedicated husband and father. He grew up “on the farm” and completed his secondary education in the school systems of Lawrence and Colbert Counties. One of his proudest and most often recalled memories during that time of his young life, in the 1930’s and early ‘40s, was being mentored by Mr. Freddie McCormack. At the time, Mr. McCormack was owner/publisher of the Leighton News, and an ornithologist. At Freddie’s request L.C. would carry Mr. McCormack’s equipment for up to twenty miles on their weekend bird watching trips. Together they found the first known prairie larks ever to nest east of the Mississippi River. L.C. graduated from Colbert County High School, Leighton, Alabama in the spring of 1949. He was an outstanding athlete in all three major sports. He lettered in football, basketball, and baseball, and served as captain of the football team for two years. In One Thousand Men: The History of Colbert County Football, L.C. was named to the first team defensive squad on the All-Time Colbert County Football Team. In 2003, he was inducted into the Colbert County Sports Hall of Fame.
After graduating from high school, L.C. attended East Mississippi Junior College, Scooba, Mississippi on a football scholarship and was named one of the top linemen in Mississippi Junior College Football. He was coached by the great Robert “Bull Cyclone” Sullivan.
While at Scooba in August 1950 L.C. was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served 27 months in the Korean War, 22 of them overseas. L.C. served in the Occupation of Japan and as a combat infantryman in Korea, 1951 - 8th Army, 2nd Division, 23rd Regiment, Company E. As an infantryman L.C. was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, the Bronze Star, The United Nations Ribbon, the Good Conduct Ribbon, Occupation of Japan and dozens of other awards. He was honorably discharged in September, 1952.
L.C. did not rest on his laurels. He returned to East Mississippi Junior College. After two years in junior college, he was awarded a scholarship to Mississippi State University, becoming the first athlete from Colbert County High School to play Southeastern Conference Football. There he played for the “Greats”, coaches Darrell Royal, and Murray Warmath. In 2002, L.C. was inducted into the East Mississippi Junior College Sports Hall of Fame.
After attending Mississippi State University, where he majored in social science and physical education, L.C. returned home to Leighton, Alabama. In February 1955 he went to work for Reynolds Metals Company. He simultaneously served as assistant football coach at Colbert County High School for three years, and was founder and President of the first Colbert County High School Boosters Club.
During his employment with Reynolds Metals Company, he grew interested in and deeply involved with the welfare of his fellow workers, and with the affairs of the Aluminum Workers International Union. L.C. served as shop steward, Vice President of the Tri-Cities Central Labor Body, and delegate.
In 1961 he was elected Business Representative of Aluminum Workers International Union, Local No. 200, Sheffield, Alabama, where he served two terms.
In 1963 he built the Aluminum Workers, Local No. 200 Union Hall, which was the third building ever erected on Avalon Avenue East of Woodward Avenue, in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.
In 1972, by appointment from the governor, L.C. served four years as mayor of Leighton.
In addition, he was a respected cattleman for more than 50 years. In 1959 he bought some cows from his father-in-law, Albert Sidney Aycock, and he was “in business.” L.C. is a longstanding member of the Alabama Cattlemen Association.
He served as a member of the first Shoals Industrial Committee and the Shoals Economic Development Association. He is a longstanding member of the Shoals Chamber of Commerce. L.C. worked with Steve Tyree to build the Florence YMCA. He was an encourager of young people to always strive forward, to do their very best, to help others, and to make a contribution.
L.C. put his heart and soul into all endeavors he pursued. He pursued them all with extraordinary courage, dedication, honesty, and intelligence. As he always said, “when the going gets tough, the tough get going.” He was an extraordinary ordinary man whose standard in all matters was excellence. He was wise, kind, and generous, always doing his best to help others. He was a gentleman.
L.C. had the greatest concern for any and everything that affected America and the American people. He believed with certainty that one of the Greatest Things on Earth was to be an American. He worked tirelessly in service to God, his family, his country, his community, and his fellow-man. God Bless America.
L.C. was preceded in death by his father, Robert Jackson Jeffries; his mother, Kathryn Dawson Jeffries; sisters, Pearleen Jeffries and Bobbie Cole Jeffries; and brother, Russell Lowell Jeffries.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Mollie Sue Jeffries; and his loving daughter, Valerie Jeffries.
Honorary pallbearers were Evie Mauldin, Carla Aycock, Ricky Aycock, Derek Aycock, Ronny Poag, Reggie Blankenship, Mickey Oliver, Curtis Spangler, James E. Jones, Paul E. Jones, Dan Simmons, Boyd Redding, Ace Hacker, Coty Bullington, Darrell Thompson, Gabe Carter, Coy Kerby, Rick Gatry, Ricky Davis, and Chad Gann.
The family expresses their gratitude to Kindred Hospice for their care, with special acknowledgment to nurses Norma Phillips and Janet Woods.
No flowers please. Memorials in L.C.’s honor to any Veterans Group, local church, The Colbert or Lauderdale County Animal Shelters (Chloe’s Fund) or to the organization of your choice, will be appreciated.
The Jeffries family encourages us all to contemplate the following quote- “Only two defining forces have ever offered to die for you, Jesus Christ and the American G.I. One died for your soul, the other for your freedom. Thank them both today.” - Anonymous
“The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ is with you all.” Revelation 22:21
