RUSSELLVILLE — L.G. Blankenship, 88, of Russellville passed away, Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Terrace Manor. Visitation will be from 10:00 till 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM in the funeral home chapel with John Webb and Waymon Pace officiating. Burial will be in Old Bethel Cemetery, Leighton, Alabama.
L.G. was the mother of Tommy Smith (Wanza), and the late, Judy Fischer, and she was a mother to her grandson, Dave Fisher after the passing of his mother, Judy. She was also stepmother to Debbie (Art), Reggie (Rita) and Janice (Tim). She was the proud grandmother of eight grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Old Bethel Church Cemetery Fund, PO Box 670 Leighton, Alabama 35646.
The family would like to give a very special Thank you to The Pearl of the Shoals and Terrace Manor for the love and kindness that was shown to our family.
