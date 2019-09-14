HAMILTON — L.J. Clay , 83, of Hamilton passed away Wednesday September 11, 2019 at his residence. Visitiation will be held Sunday September 15, 2019 from 1 p.m. until service time beginning at 2 p.m. at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Survivors include children, Kathie Ballard, Bobby (Patricia) Clay, Mike (Michelle) Clay; grandchildren, Joseph Hamm, Michael Clay, Jacob Clay, Kathryn Clay, Nykole Clay, and Andrew Clay; nine great- grandchildren; and brother, Kenneth (Ann) Clay.
He was preceded in death by parents, Alvin and Linda Elizabeth Clark Clay; daughter, Tammy Elizabeth Clay; brothers, James Clay and Roy Clay; and sister, Era Mae Sanderson.
.
Commented