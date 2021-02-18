MUSCLE SHOALS
L J Holdbrooks, 89, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, February 19, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Larry Kilpatrick officiating. Interment will be in Winston Memorial Cemetery, Haleyville.
L J was a veteran of the Army National Guard, serving in the Korean War. He was retired from the Times Daily and was a member of Cox Boulevard Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daisy and Burt Holdbrooks.
L J is survived by his wife, Joann Holdbrooks; children, Gary Holdbrooks (Olivia), Sheffield, Kaye Dotson (Brad), Killen, and Jana Heyne (Scott), Muscle Shoals; grandchildren, Faith Heyne, Maggie Heyne, Mia Heyne, Natalie Dotson, Hunter Holdbrooks, Casiday Scott, and Jo Ellen Holdbrooks; and great-grandchildren, Braxton Holdbooks, Jordan Starnes and Tripp Starnes.
Pallbearers will be Scott Heyne, Roger Fuller, and Hunter Holdbrooks.
