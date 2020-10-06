HAMILTON — L.O. Boyett, 90, died October 4, 2020. Visitation will be today from 1 p.m. until service time beginning at 2 p.m. at Barnesville Freewill Baptist Church. Burial wil follow in the adjoining cemetery with Hamilton Funeral Home directing.

