MOUNT HOPE — L.O. Roberson Jr., 88, died July 20, 2022. The graveside service will be Saturday at noon at Rock Springs Cemetery with Lawrence Funeral Home directing. Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.

