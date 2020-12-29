FLORENCE — L.T. Cummings, Jr., 87, died December 27, 2020. A graveside service will be held today at noon at Mt. Zion Church of Christ Cemetery in Florence. He was the husband of Hazel Cummings. Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com

