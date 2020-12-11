COLORADO

La Vonda Mae Snoddy died Haxton Health Extended Care in Colorado where she resided for the past several years. A graveside service wll be Sunday at 1 p.m. at Oliver-Bedingfield Cemetery in Rogersville. Rogersville Funeral Home is directing.

