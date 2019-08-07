FLORENCE — Reverend Laborn Brown “Jake” Mays, 98, of Florence passed away on August 5, 2019. He was born to William Thomas Mays and Martha Williams Mays in Marion County, March 25, 1921. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Lucy; siblings, Lois Wyatt, Cordie L. Mays, Quentin H. Mays, Ray F. Mays and William F. Mays; son-in-law, Douglas R. Rich; and two infant grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 74 years, Ellis Jean Lindsey Mays; daughters, Brenda Smith (Rosser Jeff Smith) and Peggy Ann Rich; sister, Exie Higginbotham; grandsons, Russell W. Spears, Jason C. Rich, Caleb N. Rich and Austin L. Rich; great-grandchildren, Trinity, Nathan and Jairen.
Jake was in the U.S. Navy for six years and fought in the South Pacific during World War II. As a United Methodist minister in the Florence District of the North Alabama Conference for 30 years, he served a number of churches in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties. He was the sexton at Florence City Cemetery for many years.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 8, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Edgemont United Methodist Church. The service will be at 3 p.m. at the church with Rev. Henry Prater and Rev. Tommy Heaps officiating. Interment will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Elkins Funeral Home, Florence is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Edgemont United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice.
