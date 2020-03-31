CHEROKEE — Lacy Owen Thompson passed from this life into the arms of his loving Savior on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the age of 97. Due to the COVID-19 restriction, the family will have a private graveside service at Mhoontown Cemetery.
Mr. Thompson was a native of Cherokee. He retired from Reynolds Metals as a coil inspector after 40 years of service. He was the oldest living member of Mhoontown United Methodist Church, where he served in many capacities over his lifetime including cutting grass and Sunday School Superintendent for over 40 years. He was also a member of the Colbert Chiefs Camping Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Mae Thompson; his first wife and mother of his children, Louise Askew Thompson; second wife, Dorothy Caudill Thompson; and four siblings, Dee, Ruby, Edna and Oscar.
He is survived by his children, Michael Owen Thompson (Donna) and Linda Pope (Steve); stepchildren, Carolyn Weaver (Jack), Charles E. Caudill (Jan) and Mark Caudill (Susan); 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mhoontown United Methodist Church.
The family would like to thank Morningside for their nine years of care and Cottage of the Shoals for the last year.
Condolences for the family may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com
