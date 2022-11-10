MUSCLE SHOALS — LaDonna Faye Miller Murdock, 63, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Visitation will be on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Colbert Memorial Chapel from 10-12 with a graveside service to follow at Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Glenda Miller.
She is survived by her husband, Stephen Murdock; daughters, Kristy Miles (Jeb) and Cheyenne Murdock; father, Thomas Miller; sisters, Charlotte Evans (Vernon) and Stacy Stutts; brothers, Greg Miller (Suzanne) and Eric Miller (Jessica); grandchildren, Jackson and Lynlee Miles; as well as many other family members and loving friends
Pallbearers: Vernon Evans, Eric Miller, Jeb Miles, Jeremy Evans, Logan Miller and Greg Miller.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude.
You may sign the online condolences at colbertmemorial.com
