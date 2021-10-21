COLUMBIA, TENNESSEE
Lambert Lamar Goad, 89, retired employee of Occidental Chemical Company and resident of Columbia, died Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Maury Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday at 12:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Joe Rhodes officiating. Burial will follow in Polk Memorial Gardens with military honors provided by Herbert Griffin American Legion Post 19. The family will visit with friends Friday from 10:00 A.M. until service time at the funeral home. The family request for everyone in attendance to follow CDC guidelines on social distancing and facial covering is required. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
Born October 20, 1931 in Lauderdale County, Alabama, he was the son of the late William Clarence Goad and the late Sarah Frances Phillips Goad. He was graduate of Central High School in Florence, Alabama and served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Mr. Goad was a hard worker, enjoyed watching wildlife, fishing, and hunting. He was a member of Graymere Church of Christ and Herbert Griffin American Legion Post 19.
Survivors include his wife, whom he married October 3, 1951, Knoxie Stutts Goad of Columbia; sons, Donald (Betty) Goad of Columbia; Daniel (Diana) Goad of Columbia; grandchildren, Tiffany Goad, Rebecca (Michael) Gilbert; Brian (Lauren) Maxwell, Dallas Goad, Natalie Ernsberger; Hayden Potts; several great-grandchildren; sisters, Helen Watkins, Betty Joyce Hubbard; and brothers, Ernest Goad, Leslie Goad.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, David Goad; greatgranddaughter, Samantha Salas; sister, Earline Rhodes; and brother, Earl Goad.
Active pallbearers will be Michael Gilbert, Austin Salas, Jeff King, Dallas Goad, David Stutts, and Brian Maxwell. Honorary pallbearers include Cliff Allen, Phil Buyington, Harvey Spann, Carl McClanahan, and Jeff Beard.
Commented