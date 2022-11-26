FLORENCE — Lamond Randolph Byrd, 73, died November 21, 2022.
Visitation with the family will be Monday, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m., at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, AL., Funeral service will be Tuesday, noon at New Birth Ministries, Florence, AL., with Apostle Robert Turner, Sr., officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Florence, AL.
The body will be placed in the church at 11 a.m.
The public viewing will be Monday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.
