FLORENCE — Lance Cpl. Derrick Thirkill, age 21, of Florence, passed away on June 15, 2019 in Beaufort, SC. Visitation will be Monday, June 24, from noon p.m. until 2 p.m. at Cross Point Church of Christ. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. with burial at Tri-Cities Memorial Garden.
Lance Cpl. Derrick Thirkill was a Semper Fi Marine, Unit MWSD-273 and a graduate of the Florence High School Class of 2016. He was a loving husband, father, and friend to so many people.
Survivors include his loving wife, Olivia Holt Thirkill; son, Jamie Thirkill; parents, Melvin and Lori Thirkill; brother, Devante Thirkill (Molly Jones).
You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com.
