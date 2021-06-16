MUSCLE SHOALS — Landon Tony O’neal Smith, 32, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday, June 17, from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with J.D. Harrison officiating. Interment will be in Shady Grove Cemetery.
Landon was a member of Shady Grove United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his daughter, Amerah Grace Smith; parents, Jeffrey and Libby Smith; brothers, Dustin Smith and Jeffrey Smith, Jr.; grandmother, Wilma Crosswhite; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Charlie Summers, Anthony Crosswhite, Chance Crosswhite, Nathan Mitchell, David Jeffreys, and Barry Mask.
