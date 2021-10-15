FLORENCE — Lane Jackson, 74, died October 13, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home with services beginning at 2 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Park. He was the husband of Rebecca Jackson.

