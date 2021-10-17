FLORENCE
Lane Jackson, 74, of Florence, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Lane was retired from Shoals Pest Control, a company he founded in 1976. His company has served the Shoals Area for 47 years and still does today. He was extremely proud of his company and loved his customers. Lane served in the Navy during the Vietnam era. Lane was a member of Killen United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Becky Jackson; son, Jeffrey and his wife, Chasity; and daughter Julie; his beloved granddaughters, Natalee Danielle and Mia Lane; brother, Roger Jackson and wife Kaye; sister, Ann Collier and husband Dick; numerous nieces and nephews and a multitude of friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James N. and Merle Jackson; brothers, Barrett Jackson, Gene Jackson and Hal Jackson.
Visitation will be Sunday from 12:00 to 2:00 pm at Greenview Funeral Home with services beginning at 2:00 pm. in the Greenview Memorial Chapel. Services will conclude with burial at Greenview Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Davis Hughey, Danny Looney, Bobby Rickard, Chris McAnally, Monty Yeager and Chris Hale.
Special thanks to the staff at Summit Rehab and Mitchell Hollingsworth.
An online guest book will be available to sign at greenviewmemorial.com.
