MUSCLE SHOALS — Lane Roland, 72, died November 24, 2020. Graveside service will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield with Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.