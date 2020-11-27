MUSCLE SHOALS — Lane Roland, 72, of Muscle Shoals, went to be with his Savior on Tuesday, November 24, after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer.
Lane was born in Corinth, Mississippi on January 10, 1948. His family moved to Sheffield before he began 5th grade. He attended Sheffield City Schools, graduating in 1966. Lane was a highly disciplined athlete. His track record at Sheffield (The 880 in One minute and 57 seconds) has yet to be broken. He attended Auburn University on a track scholarship, graduating in 1972 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Lane immediately began working at Sheffield Utilities where he worked as an Electrical Engineer for several years. He also earned his MBA from the University of North Alabama. He was also a part-time business instructor at Northwest-Shoals Community College. Always the visionary and entrepreneur, in 1983, Lane opened the first video store, The Video Station in Colbert and Franklin Counties and he opened the second video store opened in Florence. Lane and his son Jeff owned and operated an FM radio station, WCRQ in Marshall County for several years before selling it and moving back to the Shoals. Upon his return to the Shoals area, Lane was hired as General Manager of North Alabama Gas District in Muscle Shoals and Madison. He worked there for several years until his retirement. After his retirement, Lane enjoyed turkey hunting and making turkey calls by hand out of cedar, watching his beloved War Eagles, and spending time with his family and his beloved Yorkie, Rocky.
Lane was a man of great faith. He loved the Lord and the members of his Sunday school class he taught at Highland Baptist Church for several years. Lane died one day after his 52nd Wedding Anniversary.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ransom Clinton Roland and Sybil Johnson Roland; and sister, Prescilla Inez Roland; and his 16-year-old Yorkie, Rocky.
Lane is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife, Lois Ann Rickman Roland; son, Jeffrey Lane Roland; daughter, Heather Ann Richardsom; brothers, Ransom Roland, Corinth, Mississippi, Identical Twin, Zane Roland, Russellville, Alabama, Billy Ray Roland, Sheffield, Alabama; and several nephews and nieces.
A public graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, November 28th, at Oakwood Cemetery, in Sheffield with Bro. Zane Roland officiating. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Pallbearers will be William Hovater, Gwen Montgomery, Carl Rickman, Eric Rickman, Dennis Hudson, and Zane Roland Jr. Honorary Pallbearers will be Greg Burgess, David Thornton, Willie Hovater, Randy Roland, Luster Echols and Spencer Killough.
Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society. You’re invited to leave condolences at www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
