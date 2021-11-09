HUNTSVILLE — Lanee Richardson Myrick, 94, died November 8, 2021. She is survived by her daughter, Marta Buckman. Arrangements will be announced by Williams Funeral Home.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.