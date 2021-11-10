HUNTSVILLE — Lanee Richardson Myrick, age 94, formerly of Florence, passed away November 8, 2021. The family will receive friends today, November 10, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Florence. The funeral service will follow at noon with Jeff Whitehead officiating. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by her daughter, Marta Buckman and husband, Keith; sister, Joyce Hone of Lexington; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Florence. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
