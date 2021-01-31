LEIGHTON — Lanny Ford, 63, died January 25, 2021. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at C.T. Manley Stadium. Leighton. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.

