TOWN CREEK — Surrounded and cared for by his family in the countryside home that he and his son helped build, Lanny Glenn Yancey (63) of Town Creek, AL received his Ultimate Healing on June 28, 2020 after a courageous four-year battle with cancer. When first diagnosed in 2016, Lanny had said that God would either heal him on earth or in Heaven with Him, which would be greater.
Visitation will be today, June 30, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Don Harding will be officiating with Dr. Bertis Ray assisting. Burial will be in Providence Baptist Church Cemetery in Town Creek.
Lanny was a successful businessman for many years. He was a member of Providence Baptist Church where, every able Sunday, he sang in the choir and worshiped with his wife. He had a lifelong love for the outdoors and enjoyed traveling to new places with his family, along with fishing and hunting. He rarely missed a hunting season, and during what would be his last one, he got the buck of a lifetime.
His big and warm smile always lit up the place and was the first thing to greet you.
He spent his later years tending to his cows and his land with his wife, and even in his last days would not miss the chance to ride out to his barn with someone. Lanny loved to do for others and could almost always be found working on a project or helping a neighbor in need.
He showed his children and grandchildren how to work with their hands, but most importantly he always tried to show Jesus to them.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Rudell Yancey; brother, Barry Yancey.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Needham Yancey of 43 years; son, Ben Yancey (Kerrie); daughter, Allison Yancey; twin brother, Danny Yancey (Patti); sisters, Beverly Yancey Thompson (Donald) and Gail Yancey Hames (Rick); grandchildren, Chloe Yancey, Carson Lewis, Brandon Montgomery, Jude and Petra Yancey; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be David Harding, Eddie Lovelace, Chris Rinehart, Patrick Rinehart, Brad Needham and Gene Yancey.
A special thank you to Kindred Hospice, MD Anderson in Houston, TX, and Dr. Heinkle for their wonderful care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Providence Baptist Church Building Fund at 6804 County Rd. 136 Town Creek, AL 35672.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
