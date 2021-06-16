WATERLOO — Lara “Larry” Daniel, 76, died June 14, 2021. A graveside service will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Wesley Chapel Cemetery with Williams Funeral Home directing. He is survived by his daughter, Sherry Daniel Vaughn. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com.

