WATERLOO — Lara “Larry” Daniel, age 76, of Waterloo, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021.
A graveside service will be Monday June 21, at 11:00 a.m. at Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers are Danny Vaughn, Kenny Daniel, David Scott, Ron Conte, Ray Baskins, Tommy Daniel.
Larry, loved Alabama football and being around his family. He loved to fish and loved his pets.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Buford and Clara Daniel; brothers, Billy, David, and Sammy Daniel and four infant siblings.
Survivors are his daughter, Sherry Daniel Vaughn (Danny); granddaughter, Reagan Ivy Vaughn; brother, Jimmy Daniel; sisters, Shelia Baskins, Billie Conte (Ron); numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
