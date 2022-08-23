CHEROKEE — Larena Lynn Harrell, 54, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022. She was born July 6, 1968 in the town of Red Bay, in Franklin County, AL. Larena loved Jesus, spending time with her family, and her job. She worked as a music teacher for a total of 25 years. She was a member of Cherokee First Baptist Church, Cherokee, AL.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. today, August 23, at Cherokee First Baptist Church with the service to follow with Brother Steve Slayton and Casey Crum officiating. Music to be performed by Cody Crum, as well as Steve and Dawn Slayton. There will be a private graveside for family only at Harris Chapel Cemetery. Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee, will be in charge of the arrangements.
Larena is survived by her beloved husband of 32 years, Laurence Harrell; her two children, Baylee Porter (Chapman) and Parker Harrell (Montana); and her three grandchildren, Rowen Porter, Hutton Porter, and Navy Harrell.
Larena is preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Delilah Crum.
Pallbearers will be Eddie Hodges, Casey Crum, Cody Crum, Austin Deaton, Hayden Sparks, Brody Crum, and Austin Sparks.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Commented