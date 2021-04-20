LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Dr. Larry Allan Loyd, 68, died April 18, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Shaw Cemetery. He was a member of New Prospect United Methodist Church.

