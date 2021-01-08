SHEFFIELD — Larry Allen Pennington, 53, Sheffield, passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021. Due to the Coronavirus, there will be no services.

Larry graduated from Sheffield High School and Northwest Shoals Community College. He loved to play the guitar.

Larry is survived by his daughter, Ashley Leigh Pennington, Sheffield; parents, Billy Ray and Jerry Ann Pennington, Sheffield; sister, Carol Austin (Bill), Tuscumbia; niece, Brittany Wade, Montgomery; and nephew, Taylor Austin, Durango, CO.

Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.

