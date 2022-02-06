SHEFFIELD — Larry Dewayne Anderson, Jr., age 52, of Sheffield, AL, passed away February 2, 2022. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 8, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.
Larry was preceded in death by his son, Shane Clark; maternal grandparents, Nora and Nelson Victory; and paternal grandparents, Ivan and Irene Anderson.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon Herston; parents, Glenda and Larry Anderson, Sr., daughters, Cindy Stewart and Miranda Melton; sisters, Barbara Mitchell and Katrina Anderson; brother, David Anderson; six grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Larry was self-employed most of his life and was a very loving and good-hearted man.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
Commented