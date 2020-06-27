HOUSTON — Larry Avis Overton, 67, died June 24, 2020. Visitation is 5-6 p.m. Monday at Fairview Missionary Baptist Church, Double Springs, with service to follow at 6 p.m. Burial to be in adjoining cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.nicholsfuneralhomes.com. Larry was born January 10, 1953.