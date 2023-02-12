HAMILTON — Larry Wayne Baldridge, 68, passed away February 10, 2023 . Visitation will be held on Monday February 13, 2023, 6-8 p.m.at Bethlehem Church. Funeral service will be Tuesday February 14, 2 p.m., at the church with burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you