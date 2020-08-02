LEXINGTON, AL — On July 30th Larry, Dad, and Pop left his earthly home to be with our Gracious Lord in Heaven. Larry was a Christian and a member of the Church of Christ.
He left this world leaving behind his loving wife of 55 years, Dyanne; his sons, Shannon Johnson and Jason Johnson (Christy); and his grandchildren, Mackenzy and Bowen Johnson, all of Lexington.
Larry worked for Lockheed in Marietta, Ga in the 60’s before finally settling back in Lexington and working 30 years at Alabama Reclamation. He retired in 1997 to become the official babysitter for Mackenzy and Bowen. Larry loved being outdoors whether it was fishing, gardening, farming or just being in the woods; that was his life. At night he loved Westerns, old Country Music, and Fox News.
Larry loved his family and always made sure they were taken care of. He dedicated his life to his Family. He made sure Dyanne and Shannon were secure in his home where he could watch over them. He also made sure Jason, Christy, Mackenzy, and Bowen were close by on the other side of the Farm. He loved everyone and if you knew him, you knew he would help anyone that needed it. He loved to give to others. He did not want to see anyone do without.
Larry died from complications of Covid. Even though the family was not able to be by his side they find comfort in knowing that he loved them with everything he had in him. He did not want to leave, but this World was not his Home; he was just passing through. He will be greatly missed. The last words spoken were “We love you “Pop” and he replied, “I love you too”.
There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m., on August 2nd, at Pettus Cemetery directed by Danny Pettus of Lexington Church of Christ. Dress in casual due to the heat.
Pall Bearers will be Jason Johnson, Bowen Johnson, Larry McGee, Vance Gray, Alan Hill, Jr Corum, and Jacob Smith. Honorary Pall Bearers and Dear Friends are Royce Cox, David Cox, T. Wright, Phil Tays, Phillip Gray, Jeff Hammond and Paul Putman.
Online condolences can be made at the Loretto Memorial Chapel website. Please do your part to Prevent the Spread of this Virus in order to Protect Others.
