LAWRENCEBURG, TN — Larry Wayne Brazier, 73, died December 7, 2021. Visitation will be 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday at Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg, TN. Funeral Services will be 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Brazier served his country honorably in the U.S. Army.

