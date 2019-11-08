RUSSELLVILLE — Mr. Larry Bunyan Daily, 76, of Russellville, Alabama, passed away November 5, 2019 at Helen Keller Hospital. He was a native of Russellville and a retired salesman with Anderson Marine in Cullman. He was a member of Waco Baptist Church.
Visitation with family and friends will be Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 10 a.m. until noon p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville. Funeral services will begin at noon p.m. in the funeral home chapel with David Kelley officiating. Burial will be at Knights of Pythias Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Andy Devaney, Neil Willis, Wilmer Garcia, David Daily, Van Pierce, and Mark Hendrix.
Surviving Mr. Daily is his wife, Glenda Bobo Daily; daughter, Kim Burney and husband, Darwin of Muscle Shoals; five grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Chris Daily; parents, Cecil and Hilda Smith Daily; and brother, Jerry Daily.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
Commented