RED BAY — Larry Buren Garrett, 71, died January 31, 2022. Services will be Saturday at 3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. with burial in Mount Zion Cemetery. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marines.

