FLORENCE — Larry Wayne “Butch” Gifford, age 75, passed away August 9, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday, August 12, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Rogers Chapel Cemetery.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Clevie Gifford; sister, Mary Susan Gifford; and brother, Dahl Gifford.
Survivors include his brothers, David Gifford (Gene Anne), Roy Gifford (Karen), and Greg Gifford (Allison); and several nieces and great-nieces and nephews.
Butch was an outgoing person who never met a stranger. He would do anything that he could at any time to help other people. He loved cars and listening to music on his old phonograph. He was loved by everyone who knew him and will be greatly missed.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Florence Nursing and Rehab and to Comfort Care Hospice for their loving care. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
