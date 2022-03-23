BEAR CREEK — Larry Carlson McCurley, 73, died March 19, 2022. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Sardis Baptist Church #2 Cemetery, Addison. Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville is directing.

