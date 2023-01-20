WATERLOO — Larry Cole, 78, of Waterloo AL, died on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 12 - 2 at Wright Chapel Methodist Church with the funeral following. Burial will be in Wright Cemetery with David Dowdy officiating.

