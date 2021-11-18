KILLEN
Larry Ray Comer, 79 of Killen, AL passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. He was a native of Lauderdale, CO, where he graduated from Lexington High School, and retired from Reynolds Metals. Some of his loves were hunting, gardening, shooting guns and of course his grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov 19, 2021 from noon-2:00 p.m., at Elkins East Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 p.m., at Bluewater Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Comer; and parents, Roland and Irene Comer.
Survivors include his daughters, Bridget Comer Hanback (Kevin) and Stephanie Comer Hicks (Jared); grandchildren, Kinsley Hanback, Macy Hanback, Lily Hanback, Collins Hicks, and John Lewis Hicks; and beloved pets, Trump and Pence.
Pallbearers will be Michael Stokes, Patrick Roden, Sam Stokes, David Tate, Darin Garner and Jerry Comer. Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Caroll, Terry Holden and Robert Walton.
