KILLEN — Larry Eugene Condrey, age 66, of Killen, Alabama passed away suddenly on Monday, April 05, 2021. He was pronounced dead at North Alabama Medical Center following a tremendous effort by family members, neighbors, the ambulance staff and the emergency room staff that worked so diligently to treat him. We are so very grateful to all for their efforts on Larry’s behalf.
Larry is survived by his sisters, Janice Bevis and Sandra Ash of Killen, AL, Elouise Nichols (Don) of Florence, AL and brother Charles Condrey (Rebecca) of Florence, AL; nieces, Licia House of Killen, AL, Jerri Gilchrist (Robert), Donna Elkins (Kelly), Sandra Dean (Chris), all of Florence, AL, nephews, Kenneth Rideout (Michelle) of Brentwood, TN, Tommy Condrey (Laurie), Gary Nichols (Morgan), James (Babo) Powell, Michael Powell, all of Florence, AL. He has a host of great and great-great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by father, Pershing Wilson Condrey; mother, Dorothy Saddler Condrey; stepfather, Hubbard Weaver, and sister, Beth Weaver; niece, Sharon Powell; nephews, Melvin Powell and Troy Condrey, and great-nephew, Christopher Dean.
Larry was a member of Open Door Fellowship of Florence, AL and was faithful to attend church every week prior to the pandemic. Larry worked at Bevis Custom Tables for several years and retired from Pettus Plumbing & Piping, Inc.
Larry’s greatest pleasures in life were his family and music. He spent Easter Sunday, April 04, 2021 with many of his family members and was gracious enough to sing Happy Birthday Elvis style to one of the family members even though he wasn’t feeling well. Most people would have chosen to stay home, but Larry was never one to put himself before gathering with his family.
Larry seemed to be born with a guitar in his hand. He played music all around the Shoals with Eight’s Enough and Backwoods for the majority of his adult life. Larry passed his passion and his skill on the guitar to his nephew, Gary Nichols and his great-nephews, Trey Nichols, Josh and Daniel Powell. He filled our life and our hearts with his beautiful voice and he will be greatly missed.
The service will be located at Williams Funeral Home at 1950 Helton Drive, Florence, AL 35630 on Saturday, April 11, 2021 with visitation from 12:00 - 2:00 followed by the service at 2:00. Burial will be in Tri- Cities Memorial Gardens.
Great-nephews will serve as Pallbearers.
Honorary Pallbearers: Jerry Woods, Travis Wammack, Jerry Gallien, Dwight Campbell, Mike House, Grover Johnson, Tony Robertson, Shane Davis, Troy Robertson, Lonnie Creasy.
You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com
