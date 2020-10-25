DECATUR — Larry D. McDaniel, 68, died October 22, 2020. Graveside Service will be at noon, on Monday, at Sterrs Cemetery. Public viewing will be Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Home.

