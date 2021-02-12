TUSCUMBIA — Larry Dale Dalrymple, 73, of Tuscumbia, AL went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, February 12, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Service will be Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Ron Etheridge and Terry Jones will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
He retired from Norfolk Southern and was a deacon at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. He was a Sergeant in the Marine Corps and served two tours in Vietnam. He loved gardening and was an avid Alabama Football fan. Larry loved his family very much, especially his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was a man of strong faith who loved the Lord with all his heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Betty Dalrymple; brother, Travis Dalrymple; father-in-law, Manuel Powell; and brothers-in-law, Mark Pennington and Jackie Powell.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda Dalrymple; sons, Kevin Dalrymple (Melissa) and Kesley Dalrymple (Michelle); sister, Rita Pennington; grandchildren, Natalie, Allison, Lynley, and Davis Dalrymple; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Pennington, Matt Powell, Tyler Powell, Chris Jones, Greg Lawson, Jamie Brink, Derrick Bright, and Scott Rehn. Honorary pallbearers will be Chase Powell, Ryan Powell, Joel Hand, Dewayne Stonecipher, and Aaron Hand.
Special thanks to all of the nurses and staff of the UAB Oncology floor and ICU, as well as the Palliative Care Unit. Thank you to all the family, friends, and church family at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church for all of your love, prayers, and support.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St. Jude or the Gideons.
