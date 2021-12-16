TUSCUMBIA
Larry “David” Jones, 63, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021. David was born May 23, 1958 in Sheffield, AL to Martha Miller (Glen) and the late Larry Jones.
David was a loyal husband and survived by his wife, Leala of 39 years; daughters, Stacey Folsom (Marc), Lindsey Polomik (Steven), Chelsey Robinson (Josh), and Karley Thorn (Aaron); grandchildren, Lucas, Rylee, Logan, Jaxon, Eliza, Lincoln and Cove, who adored their Papa; sister, Carol Barnes (Johnny); nieces and nephews; and many family and friends.
David was a quiet man but when he did speak it was usually a witty one liner that brought a smile to all. He was always a hard worker. He went from one factory to another working whatever shift he needed to put food on the table and a roof above his wife and four daughters’ heads. For a while he had the opportunity of doing his dream job as an accomplished pilot and working for himself building small airplanes and flying them.
From a small child he always loved Jehovah God and served Him to his best ability. His favorite scripture was Philippians 3:13 “Forgetting the things behind and stretching forward to the things ahead.” His goal was to push ahead to achieving the goal of everlasting life on paradise earth for him and his family. They eagerly await welcoming him back in the resurrection promised in the Bible at John 5:28-29.
Besides spending time with his family, David loved to play the guitar for hours a day, working on older cars, fly airplanes, and riding motorcycles. They say a picture says 1000 words. Well, David was known for his famous pat on the head. No matter what the situation was that pat was the perfect 1000 words at the moment.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
